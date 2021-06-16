Headinvest LLC Purchases 19,964 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,632. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

