Headinvest LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. 619,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

