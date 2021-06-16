Headinvest LLC Sells 745 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $596.50. 7,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.80 and a twelve month high of $594.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.