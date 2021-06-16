Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $490.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 13475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.32. The company has a market cap of £400.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42.

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

