Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

