Hedget (HGET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $333,431.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $333,431.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00016320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.