HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

6/14/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €108.10 ($127.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HEI opened at €74.24 ($87.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €46.20 ($54.35) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

