Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,506 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Helen of Troy worth $188,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $175.66 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

