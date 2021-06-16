Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Hits $10,176.85

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Helex has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $10,176.85 and $6,227.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00769055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helex is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

