Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $485.50

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485.50 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 452.49 ($5.91), with a volume of 9539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454.50 ($5.94).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Helical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 432.55. The firm has a market cap of £548.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.