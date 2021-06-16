HempCoin Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $111.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,715.05 or 1.00244303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00074563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002528 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,345,911 coins and its circulating supply is 262,210,760 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

