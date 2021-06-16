Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Insider Acquires £5,092 in Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

Shares of HSL stock opened at GBX 1,261.78 ($16.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £942.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,251.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

