Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Insider Acquires £5,092 in Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).
Shares of HSL stock opened at GBX 1,261.78 ($16.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £942.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,251.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
About Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust
