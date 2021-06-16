Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Trading Up 14.1%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF)’s share price was up 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HERXF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

