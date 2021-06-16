Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.5%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 9,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

