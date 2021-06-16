Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $141.10 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,063,944 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

