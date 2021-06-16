Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.29 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $596.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

