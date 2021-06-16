Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Reaches $0.0002

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $63.29 million and $1.04 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,198,210,415 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.