Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.53

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 3405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

