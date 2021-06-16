Homeros (HMR) Price Down 6% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

