Honest Price Hits $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $8,025.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00143887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00178319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00942350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.50 or 0.99952983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.