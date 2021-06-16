Hord Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $120,983.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00144736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00938266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.55 or 1.00262673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,754,962 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

