Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,455. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,491.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

