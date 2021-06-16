Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.19 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $134,108.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

