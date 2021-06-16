Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of Hostess Brands worth $151,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

