Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBMD stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

