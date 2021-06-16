Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 779 ($10.18). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 774.20 ($10.11), with a volume of 1,484,435 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 789.58. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

