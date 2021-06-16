Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

