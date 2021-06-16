HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 17,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HP by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,459,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46. HP has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.