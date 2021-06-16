Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant Sells 81,441 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 987,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

