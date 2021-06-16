Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant Sells 81,441 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HGEN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 987,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Read More: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.