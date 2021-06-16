Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $39,191.57 or 0.99628253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $17.52 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.