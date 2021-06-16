Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.07. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 18,633 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

