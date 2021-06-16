Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 1,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUTMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

