Hutchinson Capital Management CA Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $191.46 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

