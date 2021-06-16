Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 281,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

