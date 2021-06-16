Hyperion (HYN) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $23,134.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

