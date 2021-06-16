I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $402,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

