Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $35,529.60 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $63,353.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $35,529.60 or 0.91398902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

