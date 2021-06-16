Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220.40 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.88). Approximately 1,138,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,239,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

IBST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £904.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

