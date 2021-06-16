ICHI (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,529.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00009642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $122,529.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00932777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.61 or 1.00180325 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,021,756 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

