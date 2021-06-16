ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.72. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 3,194,164 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

