iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 5.3%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 8,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,257,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,265.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

