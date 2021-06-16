Ideaology (IDEA) Price Reaches $0.19

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $353,633.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,983 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

