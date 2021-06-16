IHS Markit (INFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

