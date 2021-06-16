ILCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $25,899.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,677,808,907 coins and its circulating supply is 724,112,487 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

