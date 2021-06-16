Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Tops $33.05 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and $855,116.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $50.66 or 0.00129588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00144736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00938266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.55 or 1.00262673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

