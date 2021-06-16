IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 26,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 125,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

IMV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.60 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get IMV alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$196.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.