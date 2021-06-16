Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 772.22 ($10.09). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.92), with a volume of 560,896 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 786.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.32.

Get Inchcape alerts:

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.