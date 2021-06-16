Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.98. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 116,249 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

