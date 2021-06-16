Indorse Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $360,895.14 and approximately $48.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00769055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.