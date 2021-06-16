Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

